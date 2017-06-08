42377
42622

World  

North Korea missile launch

- | Story: 198962

North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles Thursday, South Korea's military said, in a continuation of defiant launches as it seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

The projectiles were fired from the North Korean eastern coastal town of Wonsan and likely flew about 200 kilometres, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. They landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, where U.S. aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan participated in joint exercises with the South Korean navy that ended earlier this week.

The North's missile tests present a difficult challenge to new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal elected last month who has expressed a desire to reach out to Pyongyang. North Korea, which could have a working nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile in the next several years, may also be the most urgent foreign policy concern for the Trump administration, which has been distracted by domestic political turmoil and has insisted China do more to rein in the North's weapons activities.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41764
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35575


Best of Seven – Selfies, June 8, 2017

Galleries
Selfies that will instantly improve your day. Vote for your favourite below!
Kesha tries to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet, things get uncomfortable in a hurry
Must Watch
After the first rejection, you think “Jerry’s joking...
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017
Daily Dose
Dive into today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’re sailing nicely through today’s Daily Dose.
Rihanna teaches maths on educational trip to Malawi
Music
Rihanna taught a classroom of Malawian children a maths lesson on...

39867