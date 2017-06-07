Mom blames the internet

Photo: The Canadian Press Religious leaders visit the scene of Saturday's attack in the London Bridge area.

The youngest of the London Bridge attackers pleaded with his mother to settle with him in Syria but instead moved to Britain where his extremist views hardened and he fell into the company of a bloodthirsty gang that launched the latest attack on British streets, his mother said Wednesday.

Valeria Khadija Collina last spoke with her 22-year-old son, Youssef Zaghba, by telephone just two days before he and two other men plowed a van into a crowd near London Bridge and went on a stabbing rampage. Eight people were killed and dozens wounded. All three of the assailants were shot dead.

Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent, initially told his mother that he wanted to go to Syria to start a family in a religious Islamic climate — not to fight. But he changed, she said, when he went to Britain about a year ago and was seduced by radical views propagated on the internet.

"Last year ... when I went to England, he was ... more rigid," Collina, an Italian convert to Islam, told reporters in a series of interviews at her home in Bologna, Italy. "From his face, from his look, I could see there was a radicalization, as you say. And this happened in England, absolutely."

Collina said police called her after her son was stopped at Bologna airport and asked if she knew he was going to Turkey. Collina said she urged them to detain her son and prevent him from going.

"When they asked him what he was going to do in Istanbul, rather than saying 'tourist' he said 'terrorist,'" Collina told The Associated Press and other media, calling that a "mental lapse" and not a sign of intent.

Although news of her son's death came as a shock, she said she could only share the pain of the victims' families. "It's something that has no sense, for any religion, or any ideology," she said, choking back tears.