Down to wire in UK vote

Britain's political leaders crisscrossed the country on the last day of the general election campaign Wednesday, with security dominating the agenda in the wake of the London Bridge attack.

The main contenders are battling over who will keep Britain safer from an ever-morphing terrorist threat.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to crack down on extremism if she wins Thursday's vote — even if that means watering down human rights legislation.

Her main opponent, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, said the real danger comes from Conservative cuts to police budgets.

"We won't defeat terrorists by ripping up our basic rights and our democracy," Corbyn said.

May began the day with an early morning visit to Smithfield meat market in London, where she was heckled by some butchers shouting "vote Labour."

She called the snap election in a bid to boost the Conservative majority in Parliament, which May says will strengthen Britain's hand in divorce talks with the European Union.

"Get those negotiations wrong, and the consequences will be dire," she said.

Polls show a narrowing of the gap between the party and the Conservatives. 

