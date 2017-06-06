42877
Bomber's brother freed

The brother of the suicide bomber who attacked the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has been released without charges.

The attack on May 22 killed 22 people as well as the bomber Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent. Police are trying to uncover clues about a suspected network that supported him.

Ismail Abedi, the dead bomber's brother, was arrested in the Manchester neighbourhood of Chorlton a day after the attack.

Their father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli on May 24, along with another brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was "aware of all the details" of the attack.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ten men remain in custody, Manchester police said.

