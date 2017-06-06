42377
Cop arrested in choke death

A police officer was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter for placing a neck hold on an unarmed man who died outside a Las Vegas Strip casino, authorities said.

Kenneth Lopera, 31, posted $6,000 bail and was released from jail with an August court date in the May 14 choking death of 40-year-old Tashii S. Brown after a chase through back hallways of a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Lopera will plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a second charge of oppression under colour of office, Las Vegas Police Protective Association official Steve Grammas said. He could face up to up to eight years in state prison on the two charges.

Lopera's arrest came at the same time county Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced to the media that Lopera had been suspended without pay and would be charged following the county coroner's ruling that Brown's death was a homicide.

Brown also used the name Tashii Farmer. He was intoxicated by methamphetamine and had an enlarged heart, but Coroner John Fudenberg said Brown died of lack of oxygen, or "asphyxia due to police restraint."

Lopera also zapped Brown with a stun gun seven times and punched him in the head and neck several times after the chase through employee-only hallways into a rear driveway to a parking area of The Venetian resort, police have said.

