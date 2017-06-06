41299
TV daughter stands by Cos

Bill Cosby's TV daughter said she came to the courthouse on the first day of his sexual-assault trial because she would want similar support if "the tables were turned."

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on "The Cosby Show," said Monday that "ultimately it's about standing by your truth." And, she said, her truth was to be at court and to be supportive.

"I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned," said Knight Pulliam, 38. "Right now, it's the jury's job and the jury's decision to determine guilt or innocence. It's not mine or anyone else's."

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and violating an employee of Temple University's basketball program at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

