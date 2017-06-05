Eight minutes of terror

Photo: The Canadian Press People run from the attack scene in London on Saturday night.

For eight agonizing minutes, the orders came from all directions, frantic and contradictory. Crowds scattered, sometimes directly into the path of the men trying to kill them. Police cars screamed past the attackers toward the van they had abandoned. Chairs, bottles and even a basket flew through the air as terrified onlookers tried to hold off the three men and make sense out of the senseless.

Gerard Vowls was across the street from a Barclays bank branch when he heard someone moan, "I've been stabbed." He thought it was a joke. But as the man leaned weakly against a wall, the blood was all too real. Moments later, as one bystander helped the wounded man, Vowls saw the three attackers fall upon a nearby woman with their knives.

"The three guys, yes, they were just stabbing this woman constantly, non-stop the three of them. Just stabbing her from every direction, the three of them around her. Lunging at her," he said. "I heard them say one thing: 'This is for Allah.'"

Police cars screeched past the scene, so intent upon the van the attackers had abandoned after plowing it through a crowd at London Bridge that they did not yet know about the mayhem around Borough Market.

Vowls tried to distract the men with knives and warn the unwitting neighbourhood filled with crowded restaurants and bars. He shouted as he ran through the streets, according to his account and that of bystanders who believe he saved many lives Saturday night. Doors slammed shut. The attackers retreated from at least one establishment when they were hit with a barrage of glass bottles.

In another, Richard Angell was gossiping with friends when a security guard shouted to take cover. A waiter jammed his foot in the door to prevent anyone from pushing in. People overturned tables and ducked under chairs. Food flew through the air.

Images started to cohere. Angell saw someone throw a table and realized it was a "heroic guy who saw what was happening" — apparently Vowls — and was trying to keep the attackers at bay. Vowls said he picked up whatever was handy — chairs, a stool and bottles of beer.

"I went 'Oi, terrorists, cowards, Oi!'" Vowls said. He was hoping to lure them toward a main road and into the line of fire of police. Still, the squad cars headed the wrong way. Vowls ran back and found a local beat officer, saying he knew where the attackers were. Despite being unarmed in a country where few police carry firearms, the two started back toward the restaurant.

By then, full-blown panic had set in at Borough Market.

Rhiannon Owen, a student nurse studying in London, said she was standing at a cash machine when a taxi driver saved her life.

"The taxi driver just swerved toward me and screamed, 'Run! You have to run! They've got a knife!'" she said. "His face was just like something was so wrong, and I just started running as fast as I could. There was sirens everywhere, people screaming, the glass was smashed in one shop. There was a guy, he was injured. I just ran."