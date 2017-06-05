Five killed in shooting

Photo: CTV Police officials at the scene of a shooting at a workplace in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 5, 2017.

A single gunman returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where he was fired in April and methodically killed five people on Monday, then killed himself at the sound of an approaching siren, the Orange County sheriff said.

Sheriff Jerry Demings identified the shooter as John Robert Neumann Jr., a 45-year-old Army veteran who lived alone and did not appear to be a member of any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

The shooting began at about 8 a.m. after Neuman slipped through a rear door into the cavernous factory, an area that stretches across more than two football fields where awnings are stitched together for recreational vehicles.

"My experience tells me that this individual made deliberate thought to do what he did today. He had a plan of action," the sheriff said. "We have information that at least one of (the victims), he had a negative relationship with. He was certainly singling out the individuals he shot."

"Most of the victims were shot in the head; some were shot multiple times," the sheriff added. Authorities were trying to reach the families of each victim before releasing their names.

The motive remains under investigation, the sheriff said; deputies were preparing to search his home, and were looking through any available social media postings for clues. Neumann was honourably discharged in 1999, and did not have a concealed weapons permit, he said.

Authorities had confronted Neumann once before at the Fiamma Inc. awning factory, when he was accused of battering a co-worker in June 2014. But after interviewing both men involved, deputies filed no charges, Demings said.

-with files from Canadian Press

Five people have been reported killed Monday at a company that makes awnings for recreational vehicles. Authorities said the situation is contained and the shooter is no longer active.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was distraught.

She kept saying "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said after state and federal law enforcement authorities flooded the industrial park in Orlando.

Fiamma Inc. calls itself one of the biggest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. Monday. A number of Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the premises afterward. A large police presence remained hours after.

No more details were immediately available.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, "are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

"I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," he added.

-with files from CTV