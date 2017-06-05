41299
Five killed in mass shooting

Five people have been reported killed Monday at a company that makes awnings for recreational vehicles. Authorities said the situation is contained and the shooter is no longer active.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was distraught.

She kept saying "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said after state and federal law enforcement authorities flooded the industrial park in Orlando.

Fiamma Inc. calls itself one of the biggest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. Monday. A number of Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the premises afterward. A large police presence remained hours after.

No more details were immediately available.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, "are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

"I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," he added.

-with files from CTV 

