The hunt for accomplices

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman lays a bouquet of flowers in the London Bridge area of London, Monday.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained "a number" of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.

Dozens were injured, many of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find.

The three men, who wore fake suicide vests, were shot to death by police. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

London's police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names haven't been released. At least 12 people were arrested Sunday, including five men and seven women ranging in age from 19 to 60. One has since been released without being charged.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn't release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation. She wouldn't say whether authorities were familiar with the men before the attack.

IS has claimed responsibility for three attacks in Britain since March, and Dick described the recent wave of violence as "unprecedented in my working life."

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks. She said Britain must do "more, much more" to combat what she called the perverted ideology of radical Islam.

She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation.