8 dead in chemical blast

Photo: Twitter

Eight people were killed and nine injured in an explosion and fire Monday at a chemical plant in eastern China's Shandong province, local authorities and media reports said.

The accident was triggered by an explosion of a liquefied gas tanker in a loading area at the Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co. plant at about 1 a.m., the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The blast set ablaze several fuel storage tanks at the site in the Lingang Economic Zone in the city of Linyi. Nearby areas were evacuated.

The plant's owner was detained by police and the injured were taken to a local hospital.

The fire was brought under control by late Monday afternoon after more than 900 firefighters responded, the Lingang Economic Zone said in a statement posted on the internet.