42377

World  

Clashes, arrests at protest

- | Story: 198685

Police arrest 14 people and seize more than a dozen weapons as thousands of demonstrators and counter protesters converged in downtown Portland, Ore., on Sunday.

A pro-President Donald Trump free speech rally drew several hundred to a plaza near City Hall more than a week after two Portland men were fatally stabbed trying to stop a man from shouting anti-Muslim insults at two teenage girls on a light-rail train.

That rally was met across the street by hundreds of counter-protesters organized by immigrant rights, religious and labour groups. They said they wanted to make a stand against hate and racism.

Portland police said Sunday evening that 14 people were arrested, and several dozen knives, bricks, sticks and other weapons were seized.

By late afternoon, police closed nearby Chapman Square where a separate group of protesters — many wearing masks and black clothing and identified as anti-fascists — also demonstrated. Police used flash-bang grenades and pepper balls to disperse that crowd after saying protesters were hurling bricks and other objects at officers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39638
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39830
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42639
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260


Today’s weather forecast

Must Watch
We could use this n real life.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll surely love today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango is full of solutions.
Charlie Sheen goes public with new girlfriend
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend.
Crazy footage shows massive underground water main explosion in Ukraine
Must Watch
Luckily nobody was injured when an underground water pipe in...

41038