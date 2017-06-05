42599
42622

World  

Dad tried to drown babies

- | Story: 198684

Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant three-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbour.

City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbour for help.

Bratcher did not immediately return a phone call for comment Sunday.

Bratcher said the neighbour told police he went to the home armed with a handgun and shot Foster twice after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children's mother with a knife.

Bratcher said the children were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the neighbour was questioned and released by police.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42060
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41230
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42518
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42506


Today’s weather forecast

Must Watch
We could use this n real life.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll surely love today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango is full of solutions.
Charlie Sheen goes public with new girlfriend
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend.
Crazy footage shows massive underground water main explosion in Ukraine
Must Watch
Luckily nobody was injured when an underground water pipe in...

42246