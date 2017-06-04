UN aid flight crash lands

42377
A United Nations aid flight crash landed in Somalia on Saturday.

Aeroinside.com reports the Aero-Pioneer Fokker F-27 crash-landed at Garbaharey after its right main gear struck a wall prior to touchdown.

The World Food Programme flight was carrying five tons of food into the drought-stricken region.

It departed Dolow with four crew and was on short final about to reach the threshold of the runway, when the landing gear struck the top of a two-metre-high wall across the approach path.

The gear collapsed, causing the plane to veer off the runway, coming to a stop near some houses with the right hand wing partially fractured. A fire in the wing was extinguished, and all onboard escaped without injury.

The chief of WFP Air Services for Somalia said all four crew members were unharmed.

