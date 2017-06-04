Dealing with extremism

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Prime Minister Theresa May Sunday called for tougher measures to fight Islamic extremism after attackers using a vehicle and knives killed at least six people in a busy area of London and disrupted Britain's election campaign just days before a nationwide vote.

It was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that "terrorism breeds terrorism" and attackers copy one another. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

"They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism," she said. "It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam."

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament's grounds.