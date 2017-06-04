12 arrested in London attack

Photo: The Canadian Press People wait behind police tape in wake of London attack.

U.K. police say they have arrested 12 people in connection to the London Bridge attack.

They say the people were arrested in eastern London.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Officials say after the pedestrians were hit, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.