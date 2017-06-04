42377
42702

World  

12 arrested in London attack

- | Story: 198656

U.K. police say they have arrested 12 people in connection to the London Bridge attack.

They say the people were arrested in eastern London.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Officials say after the pedestrians were hit, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
39730
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42025
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42518
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42639


Horoscope

Horoscope: June 4-10

Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Take time for sober second thought in this full-moon week. The way words are strung together will be...
Daily Dose – June 4, 2017
Daily Dose
Come discover today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Be sure to keep an eye out.
Steve Martin: ‘I’m a better father because I’m older’
Showbiz
Steve Martin enjoys fatherhood at an older age because he is...
What the heck is the white gunk on salmon meat?
Must Watch
We’ve honestly never wanted to think that hard about the...

42754