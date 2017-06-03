Rescued from mountaintop

41717
A Langley RCMP officer was rescued from Mount Rainier this week after being overcome with altitude sickness.

Const. Endo Cui spent a frigid 24 hours on the Washington state mountain, Wednesday, after falling ill as he neared the summit.

The U.S. National Park Service says he un-roped from his group and headed down the mountain alone, getting stuck on a sheer rock face known as Gibraltar Rock.

His climbing partners called 911 to alert rangers.

Local guides tried to get to Cui Thursday, but poor weather halted them and the park service’s helicopter. An Army Reserve Chinook helicopter from the Lewis-McChord air force base was scrambled to pluck Cui off the mountain.

Altitude sickness can kick in above 2,500 metres with shortness of breath and symptoms similar to being intoxicated.

Cui is an experienced climber, but didn’t have overnight gear. He was severely hypothermic when rescued.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

