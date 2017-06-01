US pulls out of climate deal

Photo: The Canadian Press

World leaders pledged Thursday to keep up the fight against global warming as U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

The European Union's top climate change official said Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord made it "a sad day for the global community."

The EU climate action commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete, said in a statement that the bloc "deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration" but vowed "the world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership."

Canete also predicted that the EU would seek new alliances from the world's largest economies to the most vulnerable island states, as well as U.S. businesses and individuals supportive of the accord.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said it strongly opposed Trump's action and vowed that American mayors would continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the group's vice-president, said withdrawal from the agreement was "shortsighted" and called climate change a grave threat to coastal communities, the nation and the world. He said that if unchecked, sea-level rise caused by climate change could mean that New Orleans and other coastal cities "will cease to exist."

Former Vice-President Al Gore called Trump's decision "a reckless and indefensible action" and said the move "undermines America's standing in the world."