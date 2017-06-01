Deadly mill explosion

Photo: The Canadian Press The scene following a fatal explosion and fire at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, Wis.

Recovery crews searched a mountain of debris for two workers on Thursday following an explosion at a corn mill plant that killed at least one employee, injured about a dozen others and levelled parts of the sprawling facility in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Sixteen employees were working when the blast was reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, a small community about 45 miles northeast of Madison, Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards said during a news conference Thursday.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blast at the plant, which was cited in January 2011 for exposing its workers to dust explosion hazards, according to records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The records state that plant filters lacked an explosion protective system.

The agency ordered the mill to correct the problem by April 2011. The records show Didion paid a $3,465 fine and the case was closed in September 2013. OSHA hasn't cited the plant for anything since, the records show. The plant processes corn for ethanol and other uses.

Five people wounded in the Wednesday night explosion and fire were air-lifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Four were in the hospital's burn centre, while the fifth was in the trauma and life support centre, hospital spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said Thursday.

Divine Savior Hospital in nearby Portage received six people hurt in the blast. Four have been treated and released, but one was transferred to the burn unit at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and another person was admitted to Divine Savior's intensive care unit, hospital spokeswoman Haley Gilman said.