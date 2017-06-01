Woods confused, stumbling

Photo: The Canadian Press

His speech slow and slurred, Tiger Woods couldn't follow simple instructions or keep his balance during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The video images came from dashcam footage that Jupiter police released Wednesday night, and they show Woods with little capacity to stand still without swaying, repeat simple instruction or put one foot in front of the other.

The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.

Police found the Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat and minor damage around the bumpers.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," Woods said in a statement. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

In the video, Woods' speech is slurred from his first words. When the officer points out that Woods' shoe is untied, Woods places his right foot on the front of the police car and starts to fiddle with the laces.

"It's your other shoe that's untied," the officer says as Woods unties the laces.

"Now that one is, too," the officer adds.