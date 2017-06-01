42599
39499

World  

Woods confused, stumbling

- | Story: 198453

His speech slow and slurred, Tiger Woods couldn't follow simple instructions or keep his balance during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The video images came from dashcam footage that Jupiter police released Wednesday night, and they show Woods with little capacity to stand still without swaying, repeat simple instruction or put one foot in front of the other.

The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.

Police found the Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat and minor damage around the bumpers.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," Woods said in a statement. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

In the video, Woods' speech is slurred from his first words. When the officer points out that Woods' shoe is untied, Woods places his right foot on the front of the police car and starts to fiddle with the laces.

"It's your other shoe that's untied," the officer says as Woods unties the laces.

"Now that one is, too," the officer adds.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39549
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39638
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42701
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42730


Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping

Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when you tell them they can’t watch any more Paw Patrol.
Janet Jackson planning fly-on-the wall reality show – report
Music
Janet Jackson is reportedly in negotiations to film her own...
Let ‘Prophets For Profit$’ tap into your deepest insecurities and find the perfect religion for you!
Must Watch
Put that existential dread to bed and let this For-Profit Call...
Best of Seven archery girls – June 1, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a girl who can shoot a bow? Vote for your...
Extremely persistent, extremely inquisitive little girl has some questions about the election
Must Watch
Civics classes are normally kind of boring, but young...

42390
39499