42377
42622

World  

Russia denies hacking

- | Story: 198433

President Vladimir Putin insisted Thursday that the Russian state has never engaged in hacking and scoffed at allegations that hackers could influence the outcome of elections in the United States or Europe.

But the Russian leader admitted the possibility that some individual "patriotic" hackers could have mounted some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia's relations with the West.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies, Putin also alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers' participation in attacks — he didn't specify which — could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump's election victory, and the Congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia have shattered Moscow's hopes for a detente with Washington.

Putin said the "Russo-phobic hysteria" makes it "somewhat inconvenient to work with one another or even to talk."

"It's having an impact, and I'm afraid this is one of the goals of those who organize it are pursuing and they can fine-tune the public sentiments to their liking trying to establish an atmosphere that is going to prevent us from addressing common issues, say with regard to terrorism," the Russian leader said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42060
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39260
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42701


Best of Seven archery girls – June 1, 2017

Galleries
Who doesn’t love a girl who can shoot a bow? Vote for your favourite below!
Extremely persistent, extremely inquisitive little girl has some questions about the election
Must Watch
Civics classes are normally kind of boring, but young...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Don’t worry. Unlike a school bathroom, this is a 5 star...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No precautions needed.
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show
Showbiz
Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been dropped as a co-host of...

37038
39499