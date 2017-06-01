Ex-Auschwitz guard dies

41299
Reinhold Hanning, a former SS sergeant whose conviction last year on 170,000 counts of accessory to murder for serving as an Auschwitz guard was hailed as a long-overdue victory for Holocaust victims, has died. 

Hanning died on Tuesday, his attorney Andreas Scharmer told The Associated Press on Thursday without providing further details. He was 95.

Hanning was convicted last June in Detmould state court in northwestern Germany and sentenced to five years in prison, though he never served time behind bars as his case was still being appealed.

Unlike most other death camp guards who have been brought to trial, Hanning apologized for his wartime service in Auschwitz from January 1942 to June 1944, telling Holocaust survivors from around the world who attended the proceedings that "it disturbs me deeply" to have been a part of the Nazis' genocidal machinery.

"I am ashamed that I saw injustice and never did anything about it, and I apologize for my actions," he said, speaking with a weak voice into a microphone while sitting in a wheelchair. "I am very, very sorry."

Nearly one million Jews and tens of thousands of others were killed in Auschwitz, which was located in Nazi-occupied Poland.

