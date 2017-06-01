41299
42167

World  

Finland marks centenary

- | Story: 198430

A flag-waving crowd has gathered on Helsinki's main square to get a glimpse of Nordic royalties joining in celebrating Finland's 100 years of independence.

Guests, including Denmark's Queen Margrethe, King Harald of Norway, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson, were received Thursday by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Celebrations included a popular local pair dance, known as humppa; music by renowned Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and a gala dinner later in the day at the Presidential Palace.

The pomp was one of the highlights of year-long celebrations culminating Dec. 6 — the day Finland's Parliament declared independence from Russia in 1917. Finland was part of Sweden for 700 years before it was annexed into the Russian Empire in 1809.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39240
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39830
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42635


Best of Seven archery girls – June 1, 2017

Galleries
Who doesn’t love a girl who can shoot a bow? Vote for your favourite below!
Extremely persistent, extremely inquisitive little girl has some questions about the election
Must Watch
Civics classes are normally kind of boring, but young...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Don’t worry. Unlike a school bathroom, this is a 5 star...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No precautions needed.
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show
Showbiz
Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been dropped as a co-host of...

42819