Man given girls 'as gift'

The mother of six girls a man is accused of assaulting, fathering two children by one of them, says she knew about the sexual activity but believed it "could be a good thing."

The testimony came as trial opened Wednesday in Bucks County for 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.

Authorities allege the Feasterville man fathered two children with one of the girls, who they allege had been "gifted" to him by her parents because he helped them financially.

Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler argued in her opening statement Kaplan "brainwashed" the woman and her family, casting himself as a prophet, as he sought "power, manipulation and control."

Defence attorney Ryan Hyde, however, said Kaplan was married to the oldest daughter in the family's eyes and the other children loved him. He denied Kaplan had abused the younger girls.

The mother of the girls, who along with her husband is awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions, said she knew about the intimate contact but believed it stemmed from Kaplan's dreams that were communications from God.

"I could see that it could be a good thing," she testified. "I always trusted him that whatever goes on is a good thing."

