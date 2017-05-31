Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

42377
Covfefe (cuv-fey-fey) noun: A sure sign that President Donald Trump has regained control of his Twitter account.

For more than a week, the tweets from @realDonaldTrump were, well, boring.

Throughout his first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets had the vibe of a garden-variety politician: statements of solidarity with world leaders, retweets of his wife's visits with students and sick children, video clips from arrival statements and formal ceremonies, photos of official dinners.

Yawn... Well, Twitterverse, he's back.

Starting with a wee-hours tweet that contained the mystifying nonword "covfefe," Trump on Wednesday unleashed a string of tweets that showed the president was holding nothing back, on matters both trivial and consequential.

He lashed out at the government's Russia investigation as a "Witch Hunt!"

He scolded celebrity Kathy Griffin for a video that showed what looked like Trump's severed head: "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

He stoked suspense about whether he'll pull the U.S. out of an international climate change agreement: "I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

And he resumed his attacks on his 2016 presidential rival, tweeting, "Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate."

But the internet flipped out over this baffling post-midnight tweet (later deleted): "Despite the constant negative press covfefe"

At 6:09 a.m., Trump's twitter feed came alive again with this playful challenge: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

