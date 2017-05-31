41299
39827

World  

Risky retrieval of bodies

- | Story: 198321

The Indian man wept as a helicopter landed in Nepal's capital carrying the body of his brother, one of hundreds of climbers who have died while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

The body had been left on the mountain for a year until last week, when a team of Sherpa climbers managed to recover it along with two others. But the high-risk expedition, financed with about $92,000 from the Indian state of West Bengal, has sparked heated debate in the mountaineering community about the morality of risking more lives to retrieve bodies from one of the most unforgiving places on Earth.

"It was a very dangerous operation," West Bengal state official Sayeed Ahmed Baba acknowledged. "It was difficult to find Sherpas who were willing to go. But we had to do it for the families."

"It is just not worth the risk," said Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. "To get one body off of the mountain, they are risking the lives of 10 more people."

About 300 climbers have died since Everest was first conquered in 1953, and at least 100 remain on the mountain. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41225
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40906
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39826
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


A fence can’t stop this Reindeer and German Shepherd from being best friends

Must Watch
In the latest episode of “Unexpected Inter-Species Best Friendships,” a doggie and his antlered buddy play a round of...
We are all this little girl who just wants to chill
Must Watch
We’re sick of doing stuff. We want some time to ourselves.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don;t throw stones at your computer monitor either…
Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical
Music
A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album...

39524