Stars align for benefit

Greater Manchester Police briefly asked the public to stay out of a neighbourhood in the nearby town of Wigan on Tuesday as a bomb disposal unit searched for explosives — part of the investigation into the attack that hit an Ariana Grande concert.

Grande, meanwhile, said she and other top stars — including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Usher and Miley Cyrus — will perform at a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night, less than two weeks after bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people at her Manchester Arena show.

Police trying to unmask the network behind Abedi searched a property in Wigan, 20 miles (32 kilometres) northwest of Manchester and placed a security cordon around the neighbourhood for several hours.

But London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday that military support for the counter-terrorism operations is gradually being reduced now that the official threat level has been lowered from "critical" to "severe."

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said "military personnel will remain in readiness to support the police, should it be necessary."

Officials also said extra police staffing that had been added to protect public gatherings over the holiday weekend would be reduced.

The railway station next to Manchester Arena, which had been shut since the blast, reopened Tuesday, easing transport woes for residents.

