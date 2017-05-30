Infamous dictator dies

Photo: The Canadian Press Manuel Noriega is secured by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officers in 1990.

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, a onetime U.S. ally who was ousted by an American invasion in 1989, died late Monday at age 83.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history."

Noriega ruled with an iron fist, ordering the deaths of those who opposed him and maintaining a murky, close and conflictive relationship with the United States.

After his downfall, Noriega served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States, then was sent to face charges in France. He spent all but the last few months of his final years in a Panamanian prison for murder of political opponents during his 1983-89 regime.

In recent years, Noriega suffered various ailments including high blood pressure and bronchitis.

In 2016, doctors detected the rapid growth of a benign brain tumour that had first been spotted four years earlier, and in January a court granted him house arrest to prepare for surgery on the tumour.

He is survived by his wife Felicidad and daughters Lorena, Thays and Sandra.