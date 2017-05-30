42761
39827

World  

Thunderstorm's deadly wake

- | Story: 198221

The death toll from a powerful thunderstorm in Moscow and its suburbs has reached 16 as dozens still remain in hospital, Russian officials said on Tuesday.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that 11 people in Moscow and five others in the suburbs were killed as high winds and rain ripped through the Russian capital on Monday, felling trees, tearing off roofs and damaging over 2,000 cars. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 108 people remain in the hospital.

Train services around the region were disrupted and dozens of flights from Moscow's airports delayed.

Near hurricane-strong winds reached up to 67 mph, tearing off roofs from more than 200 houses and felling 14,000 trees. The Moscow Meteorological referred to the storm as a hurricane and said the winds were the strongest ever recorded in the capital.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42139
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41876
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40320
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39503


Pedestrian yells at driver for no reason, gets distracted, walks directly into pole

Must Watch
As far as we can tell, the driver didn’t do anything wrong here, so this is a good reminder to keep a cool head whether...
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Get your Daily Dose goggles on!
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Safety starts here.
Justin Timberlake and Eminem donate to help Manchester bombing victims
Music
Justin Timberlake and Eminem are among the stars who have helped...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017
Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled...

39296