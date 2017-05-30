42377
Deadly flooding hits Brazil

Heavy rains and flooding have driven tens of thousands of Brazilians from their homes in the country's northeast and caused at least six deaths, authorities said Monday.

The state of Pernambuco has declared a state of emergency in 14 cities affected by heavy rains in recent days. More than 40,000 people have fled their homes, some of which have been destroyed, as flood waters rose waist-high in some places. Two people have died, state officials said.

In the neighbouring state of Alagoas, more than 2,000 families have been forced from their homes and four people have died, authorities said.

Brazil's Defence Ministry has sent 100 military personnel and 10 vehicles to Alagoas and two helicopters to Pernambuco to help people stranded by floodwaters.

President Michel Temer visited both states Sunday to discuss the emergency response and promise federal support.

