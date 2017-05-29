42377

Clues in bomber's suitcase?

Police in Manchester, England, issued a picture of the arena suicide bomber holding a blue suitcase and asked anyone who might have seen him with it before the attack to call a confidential hotline.

Counter-terrorism squads are trying to re-create Salman Abedi's movements in the days before he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. Police believe Abedi had the wheeled suitcase with him at two locations in Manchester.

The suitcase was not used in the attack, which was carried out when Abedi detonated an improvised bomb minutes after the concert ended, Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said.

Jackson tried to reassure nervous residents of Manchester that the bag does not pose a risk to public safety. But if any members of the public find it, they should not approach it, but call police immediately, he said.

"We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious," Jackson said.

The bombing investigation expanded early Monday when police arrested a 23-year-old man on the south coast of England, hundreds of miles south of Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offences and an address there was being searched.

The arrest means that 14 men are now in custody in Britain for suspected roles in Britain's worst attack in a decade.

