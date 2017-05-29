Seize 605 kilos of meth

42377
Philippine authorities said Monday that they have seized 605 kilograms (1,334 pounds) of high-grade methamphetamine shipped from China following a tip from the Chinese government.

National Bureau of Investigation officials said the drugs, with a street value of 6 billion pesos ($121.4 million), were seized over the weekend from a brokerage warehouse in metropolitan Manila, while a portion was intercepted from a shipment consignee.

The operation was jointly conducted with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, police and the Bureau of Customs, which alerted the NBI on information from China's Office of National Narcotics Control Commission about a large shipment of illegal drugs.

"This is a good sign of co-operation not only of the different agencies under the present administration but also the international community," NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said at a news conference.

The NBI seized 505 kilograms (1,113 pounds) of the drugs, popularly known as shabu, from a warehouse in Valenzuela City in operations Friday and Saturday. The drugs were contained in plastic bags inside metal cylinders that were placed in four crates.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also seized 100 kilograms (220 pounds) from another warehouse of a consignee on Saturday.

Two suspects who received the illegal shipment have been taken into custody.

Since taking office last year, President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a war on illegal drugs that has last left thousands of suspected drug dealers and addicts dead.

