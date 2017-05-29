Huge shark leaps into boat

Photo: The Canadian Press

A 73-year-old Australian fisherman said Monday that he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 2.7-metre great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.

Terry Selwood was left with a badly bruised and bleeding right arm where the airborne shark struck him with a pectoral fin as it landed on him on the deck of the power boat Saturday off Evans Head, 725 kilometres north of Sydney.

"It was thrashing around madly," Selwood told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Coast guard skipper Bill Bates said he misread the danger when Selwood reported his predicament.

"He said, 'I'm injured, I've broken my arm, I've got lacerations and there's a shark in my boat,'" Bates said.

The coast guard crew rescued Selwood, but left the shark alone. The shark was estimated to weigh 200 kilograms.

"The shark was thrashing inside the boat, taking up the entire deck area — there was no way you'd put a foot in there," Bates said.

The coast guard took Selwood to paramedics at Evans Head, where his badly swollen arm was cleared of any fracture.