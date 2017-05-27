42377

Only ladies allowed

Take a seat, "Thor."

Scattered plans among Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas to host women-only screenings of the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie have produced both support and some grumbling about gender discrimination.

Various locations have taken to social media in response, including the operators of the Brooklyn theatre promising on Twitter to funnel proceeds from women-only screenings in early June to Planned Parenthood. And by women only, they mean staff, too.

Some of the screenings were already selling out despite social media haters, many of whom are men, and several have been added.

The offer of special screenings began recently in Austin, Texas, where Alamo has held specialty screenings in the past for military veterans and others. As for "Wonder Woman," the Alamo in Brooklyn posted a statement online saying what better way to celebrate the most iconic superheroine than with "an all-female screening?"

"Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for several special shows at the Alamo Downtown Brooklyn. And when we say 'Women (and people who identify as women)only,' we mean it. So lasso your geeky girlfriends together and grab your tickets to this celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created."

The movie opens June 2 based on the DC Comics character. It was directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince.

