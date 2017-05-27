42534
42622

World  

IS killed Coptic Christians

- | Story: 198056

The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on a bus carrying Christians on their way to a remote desert monastery south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, which killed 29.

Egypt responded to Friday's attack by launching a series of airstrikes that targeted what it said were militant bases in eastern Libya in which the assailants were trained. On Saturday, the military said on its official Facebook page that the airstrikes were continuing "day and night" and that they have "completely" destroyed their targets. It gave no details.

"What you've seen today will not go unpunished. An extremely painful strike has been dealt to the bases. Egypt will never hesitate to strike terror bases anywhere," President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a televised address to the nation late Friday. He said the attacks on Christians aimed at driving a wedge between them and the country's Muslim majority.

He also appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the global war against terror.

The claim, published by the group's Ammaq news agency, takes to four the number of deadly attacks targeting Christians since December that the extremist group says it's behind. The claim put the death toll at 32, but there was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.

In all, the four attacks — Friday's, two in April and one in December — killed at least 104, mostly Christian, people. El-Sissi declared a three-month state of emergency following April's twin attacks, which fell on Palm Sunday.

The Egyptian Cabinet, meanwhile, said 13 victims of Friday's bloodshed remained hospitalized in Cairo and Minya province, where the attack took place. The bloodshed came on the eve of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

El-Sissi told Pope Tawadros II, spiritual leader of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, in a phone call late on Friday that his government would not rest until the perpetrators of the attack were punished.

Egypt's government has been struggling contain an insurgency by Islamic militants led by an IS affiliate that is centred in the northern region of the Sinai peninsula, though attacks on the mainland have recently increased.

After a visit to Egypt last month by Pope Francis, IS vowed to escalate attacks against Christians and urged Muslims to steer clear of Christian gatherings and Western embassies.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
42415
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41712
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40234


Accidentally playing Linkin Park instead of the Malta National Anthem

Must Watch
During a soccer match they accidentally played Linkin Park instead of the Malta National Anthem much to the amusement of the...
Daily Dose – May 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Sniff your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to the weekend!
Rod Stewart’s ‘games’ almost cost him Penny Lancaster romance
Music
Rocker Rod Stewart was almost dumped by his wife Penny Lancaster...
TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017
Galleries
The forecast looks great in this weeks TGIF Gifs! Mexico’s...

41663