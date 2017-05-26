41717
35299

World  

Deadly mudslide, floods

- | Story: 197953

Floods and torrents of red mud unleashed by monsoon rains have killed at least 25 people in western and southern Sri Lanka, with another 42 people missing as officials warned Friday the situation could get worse.

Nearly 8,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the affected areas, according to the country's Disaster Management Center.

The government advised people living near swollen rivers and hilly slopes prone to landslides to evacuate, as heavy rains that began Thursday were expected to continue. Homes and roads have been inundated. Schools were closed in the province of Sabaragamuwa, about 90 kilometres east of Colombo.

Aid groups, rescuers and other government workers were ordered to cancel any holidays and remain on alert for the next three days, Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardana said.

Sailors, navy boats and air force helicopters were deployed to rescue marooned flood victims and provide emergency relief.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41381
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


Confidence at its finest

Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.   I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as...
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a Daily Dose for everyone!
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Pizza is the key.
Dustin Hoffman: ‘Years of therapy have done little to improve my mental state’
Showbiz
Dustin Hoffman is still convinced he is a complete failure,
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award
Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing,

40875
39499