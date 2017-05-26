42599
35299

World  

Trump scolds NATO leaders

- | Story: 197950

Surrounded by stone-faced allies, President Donald Trump rebuked fellow NATO members Thursday for failing to meet the military alliance's financial benchmarks, asserting that leaves it weaker and shortchanges "the people and taxpayers of the United States."

Trump, who has often complained back home about other nations' NATO support, lectured the other leaders in person this time, declaring, "Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years."

The president's assertion immediately put NATO under new strain and did nothing to quiet questions about his complicated relationship with an alliance he has previously panned as "obsolete." Notably, he also did not offer an explicit public endorsement of NATO's "all for one, one for all" collective defence principle, though White House officials said his mere presence at the meeting signalled his commitment.

Fellow NATO leaders occasionally exchanged awkward looks with each other during the president's lecture, which occurred at an event commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. When Trump tried to lighten the mood with a joke about NATO's gleaming new home base — "I never asked once what the new NATO Headquarters cost" — there was no laughter from his counterparts.

Last year, only five of the 28 countries met NATO's two per cent spending goal: the U.S., Greece, Britain, Estonia and Poland.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39688
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37804
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41007


Confidence at its finest

Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.   I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as...
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a Daily Dose for everyone!
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Pizza is the key.
Dustin Hoffman: ‘Years of therapy have done little to improve my mental state’
Showbiz
Dustin Hoffman is still convinced he is a complete failure,
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award
Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing,

39260
39499