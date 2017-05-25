42377

World  

US to sell off oil stockpile

- | Story: 197861

President Donald Trump's proposal to sell nearly half the U.S. emergency oil stockpile is sparking renewed debate about whether the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is still needed amid an ongoing oil production boom that has seen U.S. imports drop sharply in the past decade.

Trump's budget, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for selling an additional 270 million barrels of oil over the next decade, raising an estimated $16.6 billion. The proposal, on top of planned auctions expected over the next few years, could push the reserve below 300 million barrels by 2025. It now is at 688 million barrels.

The petroleum reserve, created in the wake of the 1970s Arab oil embargo, stores oil at four underground sites in Texas and Louisiana. The reserve guards against disruptions in the flow of oil from the Middle East and other countries, and lawmakers from both parties have long warned against using it to raise money.

But some Republicans say North Dakota's oil-rich Bakken region offers a de facto reserve that can be tapped if needed.

"You know the world's changed a lot in the last decade," said Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., a senior member of the House energy committee. "We're one of the largest oil producers in the world."

Asked if he was worried that Trump's proposal could deplete the reserve, Shimkus laughed. "Not when you have North Dakota and the Dakota (Access) Pipeline," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40906
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
37403
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40320


Asking Siri strange questions in public

Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath of fresh air.
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.
Ariana Grande offers to cover funeral costs for bombing victims – report
Music
Ariana Grande is reportedly preparing to cover the costs of...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all
Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and...

39296
39499