41783

World  

Taking grandma to prom

- | Story: 197852

After learning of his grandmother's cancer diagnosis, a 17-year-old Virginia grad wanted to give her a night to remember.

Stephen Vigil took his grandmother to Stafford High School's prom on Saturday — the eve of Julia Jarman's 92nd birthday.

The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star reports that Jarman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and that Vigil invited her to the prom to make the most of their time left together.

Jarman, who had never been to a prom before, wore a blue dress to match her grandson's vest and bow-tie. She also wore a red rose corsage.

When she walked in for the prom, the school's principal gave her a silver crown and sash that read "prom court."

Vigil says he's glad they'll have the memories.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41798
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41798
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39503
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37403


Asking Siri strange questions in public

Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath of fresh air.
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.
Ariana Grande offers to cover funeral costs for bombing victims – report
Music
Ariana Grande is reportedly preparing to cover the costs of...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all
Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and...

39820