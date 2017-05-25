41299

World  

Troops to restore order

- | Story: 197849

Brazil's president ordered soldiers to restore order in the country's capital Wednesday after some government ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader's ouster.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to Congress to protest economic reforms that President Michel Temer is pushing through and to demand he step down amid a corruption scandal.

Scuffles between police and protesters who tried to jump a cordon mushroomed into a series of clashes in which officers fired tear gas and pepper spray to contain the crowd. Protesters set fires and used portable toilets as barricades.

Local media captured video images of military police firing pistols into the air. The Secretariat of Public Security issued a statement late Wednesday saying it would investigate the weapons firing, saying that "this procedure is not used in protests." Earlier, it said one person had been injured by a bullet but give no information on who fired the shot.

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Agriculture, and demonstrators smashed windows and doors at other ministries. Some government agencies were evacuated in response, the president's office said.

In a brief national address during the unrest, Defence Minister Raul Jungmann said troops were being sent to guard federal buildings, including the presidential palace. The weeklong deployment was authorized by a presidential decree which left open the possibility that soldiers could be used more widely in Brasilia. The decree said Jungmann would decide the scope.

"This mess, this mayhem is unacceptable," Jungmann said. "President Temer will not allow that."

Jungmann added that soldiers had already entered the Foreign Ministry, and televised images showed troops outside the presidential palace. In all, 1,500 will be deployed, the Defence Ministry said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42084
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40805
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669


Asking Siri strange questions in public

Must Watch
Ah, good, wholesome pranks where no one gets hurt. Like a breath of fresh air.
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a relaxing cruise through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cat safety begins here.
Ariana Grande offers to cover funeral costs for bombing victims – report
Music
Ariana Grande is reportedly preparing to cover the costs of...
Genius ways to answer exam questions when you haven’t studied at all
Galleries
So it’s exam day, you’ve forgotten to study, and...

38553