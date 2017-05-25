41783
TSA screening tightens

Travellers at some U.S. airports are being asked to place electronic devices bigger than a cellphone in separate bins so that they can be examined more closely.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it has been testing the procedure at 10 airports for more than a year, and it may be expanded nationwide.

TSA officials say overstuffed bags take longer to examine with X-ray machines. The pilot program is "an effort to de-clutter baggage," said agency spokesman Michael England.

There are no changes to what is allowed in carry-on bags, and people enrolled in the Precheck program can still leave laptops in their bags during screening, he said.

Most travellers already must remove laptops from bags when they go through security checkpoints. In the test lanes at the 10 airports, they are no longer being allowed to lay machines on top of bags or with other electronic devices — each device must have its own bin.

Requiring travellers to spread their belongings among more bins could slow down the screening process. TSA said it is testing ways to make screening quicker and more targeted.

