A 'network' of attackers

Photo: The Canadian Press Armed police officers stand in Whitehall, London, Wednesday, as the official threat level was raised to its highest point.

British security forces raided an apartment building Wednesday in central Manchester as they investigated "a network" of people allegedly behind the city's concert bombing. Hundreds of soldiers were sent to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, Salman Abedi, "likely" did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded scores at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester. She said he had been known to security forces "up to a point."

Abedi, a 22-year-old British citizen born to Libyan parents who grew up around Manchester, died in the attack.

Manchester Police Chief Constable said four people have been arrested thus far as police raid properties thought to be connected to Abedi.

"I think it's very clear this is a network we are investigating," he said, adding that an off-duty police officer was among those killed in concert attack.

Many at the concert were young girls and teens enthralled by Grande's pop power — and those who died included an 8-year-old girl.

Officials are examining Abedi's trips to Libya and possibly Syria as they piece together his allegiances and try to foil any new potential threats. The government said nearly 1,000 soldiers were deployed Wednesday in high-profile sites in London and elsewhere, replacing police, who can work on counter-terrorism duties.

Britain raised its threat level from terrorism to "critical" late Tuesday amid concerns that Abedi may have accomplices who are planning another deadly attack.

Police said three suspects were arrested Wednesday in south Manchester. Another suspect was arrested Tuesday and Abedi's father confirmed to The Associated Press that was Salman's older brother Ismail.

No one has yet been charged in the case and police have not identified the suspects.