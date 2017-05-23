42377

World  

That's one big emerald

- | Story: 197722

Miners have found a 1.3-meter tall emerald weighing more than 600 pounds in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia.

Paulo Santana of Brazil's National Mineral Production Department said the emerald was found about 20 days ago by miners of the Bahia Mineral Cooperative.

He would not estimate the emerald's value. It was sold to a mine owner in the region.

The buyer's lawyer, Marcio Jandir, said by telephone his client wants to exhibit the emerald in museums and libraries.

Jandir did not reveal the buyer's name.

Santana said it was the second large emerald found in the region. The first one was 44 pounds heavier and was valued at more than $300 million when it was unearthed in 2001.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40931
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


Obvious signs humanity is regressing

Galleries
Sometimes you come across a sign that states something so obvious, you wonder why the heck somebody decided to put it up in the...
Obvious signs humanity is regressing (2)
Galleries
These obvious signs will both confuse and amuse you. obvious...
Playing Red Hot Chili Peppers with a red hot chili pepper as a pick is silly… but funky
Must Watch
Who knew that a pepper could work well as a pick and give you...
Elton John ‘feeling very well’ following hospitalization
Music
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well"
Boxer shows off some unreal hand-eye coordination
Must Watch
You know that game where you try to hit a ball attached to a...

39820
39499