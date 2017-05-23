Concert turned to horror

Photo: The Canadian Press Saffie Roussos

For the young crowd of music fans, the Ariana Grande concert was supposed to be a night of high-energy candy pop. But the fun on a school night quickly turned into sheer terror.

A suicide bomber detonated a powerful explosive device moments after the American singer wrapped up her show in Manchester, sending parents into a desperate search for their loved ones. The blast killed 22 people and wounded 59 others, 12 of them children under the age of 16, officials said.

The youngest fatality identified so far, Saffie Roussos, was 8. In attacking the concert, the lone bomber targeted an audience full of teenagers and 'tweens — Grande fans who call themselves "Arianators." Some wore kitten ears, like the star of the show.

Witnesses spoke of metal nuts and bolts strewn across the blast site, suggesting the attacker may have packed his explosive device with shrapnel — a gruesome tactic to maximize casualties that was also used by suicide bombers in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people in 2015 and repeatedly in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Fans, many clutching pink plastic balloons, scrambled in panic for exits of the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena. Some half-climbed, half-tumbled over barriers in terror. Parents, who were waiting outside to pick up their children at the end of the show, waded into the fleeing crowds desperately hunting for loved ones.

"It was carnage. Everyone was scrambling over each other ... It was just a race to get out really," said 14-year-old Charlotte Fairclough, who got tickets to the show as a Christmas present, attending with a friend.

"We just heard a bang. Everyone stopped and turned around," she said. "You could hear adults telling the little ones it was only a balloon."

Those with no news from those inside amid the mayhem took to social media, appealing for help. The hashtag #MissingInManchester became a cry for assistance on Twitter, as family and friends hunted for loved ones.

"I've called the hospitals. I've called all the places, the hotels where people said that children have been taken and I've called the police," tearful mother Charlotte Campbell told ITV television's Good Morning Britain breakfast show, as she waited at home, hoping that her 15-year-old daughter Olivia would walk through the door or call.

Olivia attended the show with a school friend who was found and being treated in a hospital.

"She's not turned up," the mother said. "We can't get through to her."