World  

Flight cleared after threat

A Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London that was evacuated over unspecified concerns in the United Arab Emirates was cleared after a security check and took off for Britain, officials said.

The Airbus 330 had just left its gate in Dubai when it suddenly turned back and evacuated its passengers after receiving an unspecified threat, authorities said.

Nothing wrong was found abroad the aircraft heading to London's Heathrow Airport from Dubai International Airport and it later took off. Passengers underwent a second security screening before the flight left, Virgin said in a statement.

This was "purely as a precautionary measure as the safety of our customers and crew is our No. 1 priority," Virgin said. Virgin only described the threat as "non-credible."

Dubai International Airport said the flight underwent additional security checks in "close co-operation with Dubai police and the airline." The airport, the world's busiest for international travel, declined to offer specifics about the threat.

The Virgin flight, scheduled to leave around 11 a.m., took off at 2:38 p.m.

