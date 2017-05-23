Urgent repairs in space

Photo: The Canadian Press Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer go on a spacewalk to make repairs outside the International Space Station.

Spacewalking astronauts made urgent repairs at the International Space Station on Tuesday, three days after a critical relay box abruptly failed.

The 400-kilometre-high replacement job fell to commander Peggy Whitson, the world's most experienced female astronaut. She now ties the record for most spacewalks by an American — 10.

Even though a second relay box managed the data load just fine after Saturday's breakdown, NASA scrambled to put together a spacewalk in order to restore backup capability. The system is vital for operating the station's solar panels, radiators and robotic equipment.

The failed data-relay unit — recently refurbished with upgraded software — was just installed in March. Hauling out a spare, Whitson photographed the faulty device to help engineers figure out what went wrong. Then she quickly removed it and bolted down the spare, known as an MDM or multiplexer-demultiplexer. But when Whitson discovered some metal flecks on some of the bolt holes, she had to pull the spare box back out.