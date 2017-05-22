Comey prepared to testify

Photo: The Canadian Press FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 3, 2017. Washington is bracing for a high-impact political spectacle. The question on everyone's mind: Whether this incoming political asteroid lands wide of the White House, or slams into it and causes an extinction-level threat to Donald Trump's presidency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Carolyn Kaster

Washington is bracing for a high-impact political spectacle. The question on everyone's mind: Whether this incoming political asteroid lands wide of the White House, or slams into it and causes an extinction-level threat to Donald Trump's presidency.

The former FBI director has just announced he will testify about his relationship with a sitting president, a president who fired him, a president whose entourage he was investigating.

Everyone wants to hear what James Comey has to say — including the president's party. Sen. Marco Rubio said the testimony, anticipated early next month, could shed some light on whether the White House attempted to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation.

"There's no doubt this cloud is impacting everything else and we need to get over this once and for all," Rubio told CNN over the weekend. "In two weeks we'll know a lot more, based on the testimony that he gives, under oath, before the committee and the country."

He added: "If any president tries to impede an investigation — any president, no matter who it is, by interfering with the FBI — yes that would be problematic. Not just problematic — obviously it would be a potential obstruction of justice."

Rubio laid out some of the questions he'll have when Comey testifies soon before the Senate intelligence committee, which he announced he would do following a deluge of news last Friday.

The announcement came after reports Comey kept memos about his interactions with Trump; that Trump made him feel uncomfortable; that Trump urged him to lay off the Russia investigation; that the investigation was reaching into the highest levels of the current White House; and that Trump told a Russian delegation after firing Comey that the pressure was off him now.

Rubio told CBS some of his questions will include: "'What did the president say? Did, in fact, you keep memos? What do those memos say and why did you write them and what was your feeling?' The American public deserves to know the answers to that."

So far, the pot-shots at Trump's presidency have come from the shadows, with anonymous sources gabbing to the press and leaking transcripts.

For example, two Trump cabinet members who were inside the closed-door meeting with the Russians challenged the New York Times and Washington Post accounts of it. They said the president mentioned the topics described in the media reports, but that the stories exaggerated the meaning.

Now everyone will be able to watch and judge.

The mood on Capitol Hill has changed since Comey's firing, with Republicans gingerly stepping away from their previously staunch defence of the president. Some staffers say Republicans are increasingly tired of defending Trump.

There are currently four investigations into different aspects of the Russia affair, plus a special counsel. The Republican-controlled committees have become more aggressive in seeking documents for ongoing investigations — including some from the Treasury Department related to money-laundering.