Airliner slams into truck

Photo: ABC News

An airliner struck a service truck at LAX airport in Los Angeles, Saturday, injuring several workers and leaving passengers stuck on board for hours.

The Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 had just landed after departing from Mexico City and was taxiing toward the terminal when it ran into the airport service vehicle with its wing, toppling it over.

Eight occupants of the truck were injured, one said to be in critical condition, according to aviation website aeroinside.com.

There are differing accounts on the number of injured. LA Police reported six occupants of the truck received injuries. The airport reported eight injured, all in stable condition. Airport Fire Services also reported eight people injured.

The truck suffered substantial damage in the impact, while the wing of the aircraft was also damaged.

The aircraft was able to continue to the gate after a delay of more than an hour and half, according to tweets from some of the 149 passengers on board.