Mom beats kids over card

A Jacksonville mother is facing two charges of child abuse after allegedly beating her daughters because they only bought her a card on Mother's Day.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old India Martin attacked one of her daughter's with a metal broom and punched her other daughter in the face. She then allegedly kicked the girls out of the house.

WJXT reported Friday that a neighbour saw them outside and called police. The neighbour told the TV station that girls were crying and terrified and said their mom had a bad day. The girls' ages were not released.

Martin, who works as a teaching assistant at a local high school, was arrested Sunday and released Tuesday after posting a $30,000 bond. Its unclear if she had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

