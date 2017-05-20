42377
42453

World  

Tot rescued from hot car

- | Story: 197524

A North Carolina police officer rescued a two-year-old boy left inside a hot car, and the child's mother is facing charges.

News outlets quote Greenville police as saying that after bystanders were unable to help, they called police. An officer slid his hand inside a partially open window, unlocked the door and got the child out. The officer took the child inside to cool him down before he was taken to a hospital.

According to police, temperatures inside the car reached between 104 and 116 F. Outside, it was 88 degrees.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ashley Garris is charged with misdemeanour child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Garris is free on bond. Court records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
38398
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39638
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39625


Man gobbles at turkeys, turkeys gobble back

Must Watch
There will probably be a turkey uprising one day because of videos like this.
Daily Dose – May 20, 2017
Daily Dose
How shocking is today’s Daily Dose? This shocking…
Daily Dose – May 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get comfortable before checking out the rest of this gallery!
Cher: ‘I’m not a fan of my music’
Music
Cher is not impressed with any of her pop hits from the 1970s.
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017
Galleries
Swing through some of the best gifs of the week! World’s...

38710
39499